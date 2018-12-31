There are a number of locations where Cariboo residents can drop off their Christmas trees once they’ve served their purpose.

In Quesnel, up until January 11th, there are a dozen locations.

Those include Johnston Avenue Park, Lebourdais Park by the spray park, North Fraser Drive at Foster, at the Lewis Drive rink, at the entrance to the Robertson Street Park, Weldwood Park on Walkem Street, Nadeau Street by the mailboxes, on Abbott Drive at Beath Street, Webster Street Park, on Roddis Street at Cariboo Field, Sugarloaf Park and Ramey Park at 2882 Quesnel-Hydraulic Road.

A full list can be found on our website.

Obviously the decorations need to be taken off and they will then be taken to the landfill where they will be chipped into compost.

Williams Lake residents can take their trees to the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road, while 100 Mile residents can also go to the landfill.

The Cariboo Regional District also has several locations at various transfer stations.

They are located at 150 Mile House, Baker Creek, Big Lake, Forest Grove, Frost Creek, Horsefly, Interlakes, Lac La Hache, Likely, McLeese Lake, Watch Lake, Wells, West Chilcotin and Wildwood.