Pipeline protest convoy plans road trip to Ottawa

A convoy of pro-pipeline protesters are planning a cross-Canada road trip in 2019.

Vehicle convoys have been driving around communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan in protest of Ottawa’s lack of action on a pipeline capacity problem. The group is also protesting the passing of Bill C-69, which they say will kill future pipeline projects. They’re planning to drive a convoy to Ottawa in February.

‘Dry January’ likely worth time for health and financial benefits: researchers

Taking part in ‘Dry January’ might actually have some benefits.

UK researchers have found the movement to go alcohol-free for a month can come with many benefits like weight loss, better sleep and saving money. The study also found many people who take part in ‘Dry January’ cut back on drinking for the rest of the year.

NYPD not taking any chances with Times Square New Year’s celebration

Security is expected to be very tight at one of the most popular New Year’s celebrations.

Ryan Seacrest’s annual ‘Rockin’ Eve’ will be overseen by over 7,000 police officers tonight, including anti-terrorism authorities, bomb-sniffing dogs and vehicle blockades to protect the public. New York Police Department is also flying a drone overhead to keep an overall eye out for any signs of trouble.