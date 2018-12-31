CPP contribution going up as Ottawa prepares overhaul of pension plan

You’ll start paying out more to help overhaul Canada’s pension plan in 2019.

Starting Tuesday, CPP contributions will increase to 5.1 per cent for anyone making less than $57,000 annually. The move is to help increase pension payouts for Canadians, which is expected to rise to about $20,000 annually by 2060.

Rental rate increase pulled back to help BC residents with cost of living

The province wants to help ease the cost on rentals.

Starting tomorrow, BC will be cutting annual rent increases by 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Provincial officials say the move is to try and balance offering affordable rentals while keeping the incentive for landlords to update and maintain properties.

New D-Day commemorative Toonies approved to hit your pocket in 2019

Ottawa is approving two Toonie designs to bring some commemoration to your pocket.

The feds gave the nod to the designs, which recognize the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when hundreds of Canadians were killed during the Second World War on Juno Beach in Normandy. The historic moment was considered a key turning point during the war.

Times Square secure and prepared for New Year’s Eve celebration

There’s an added level of security hovering over New Year’s celebrations in Times Square.

New York Police Department will be using a drone to keep an eye from the sky over Ryan Seacrest’s annual ‘Rockin’ Eve’. This is part of a security team that includes 7,000 officers, anti-terrorism teams, bomb sniffing dogs and blockades to stop vehicles from driving into the celebrating crowd.

The most famous star of New Year’s Eve has successful run a dress rehearsal.

The crystal ball in New York’s Times Square is prepared to properly ring in the New Year after a dry run on Sunday. The ball has generally been on time every year, except for 1995, when it was reportedly three seconds late.