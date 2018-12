The 100 Mile House Wranglers hit the ice in Kamloops over the weekend at the KIJHL college showcase.

Friday night the Wranglers went up against the Kimberly Dynamiters, with the game ending in a 5-0 shutout for Kimberly.

Saturday morning the Wranglers took on the Spokane Braves, winning that game 2-1.

The Wranglers are on home ice new years day taking on the Sicamous Eagles with the game start at 4 pm.