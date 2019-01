100 Mile House mayor Mitch Campsall wishes everyone a happy new year, and he took a moment to reflect on the past year in the district.

Campsall also hopes anyone who is planning on going to a party for new years plans on a safe ride home.

“2018 was an interesting year I have to say. We’re still working on recovering. 2019 can only get better.”

He says he and his newly elected council look forward to working to make the community better next year.