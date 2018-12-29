New Year’s Eve will be the last and final night for Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake.

Manager of Community Safety, Dave Dickson says they will be operational again starting at 9 pm on Dec. 31.

“Normally we’re running somewhere around sixty to seventy calls, ” he said.

“This year we’ve been up almost every night so if it continues to trend as it has this year we are anticipating a busy night. We’ll have 10 teams out-that will be 30 volunteers that will be in vehicles and we’ll have four people dispatching, taking phone calls.”

Dickson says more than $11,000 in donations has so far been raised for the Williams Lake Blue Fins, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers and Camp Likely.

He says he believes that they will surpass their $12,000 target.

“We’ve had amazing volunteers, we’ve had phenomenal sponsorship from the local businesses that have year after year supported Operation Red Nose, and we have given lots of safe rides home,” Dickson said.

“People have been outstanding and incredibly generous.”

The number to call Operation Red Nose is 250-392-2222