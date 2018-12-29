It was a good 2018 for Williams Lake Council.

That’s according to Mayor Walt Cobb.

“The financial picture looks pretty good for us with the construction going and everything going on,” Cobb said.

“I think 2018 was a pretty good year for us, and we’re looking forward to 2019 and we’re looking at the good possibility that there be no tax increase for 2019.”

Cobb says he believes the big highlight of the year was the 35 million dollars in building permits.

He said believes the biggest concern of the new year will be what mother nature has in store.

“We’re going to need some snow, we’re going to need some rain or we’re going to have more fire issues,” Cobb said.

“As much I don’t want to have the snow removal issue, we need the moisture. That’s going to be our challenge for next year is keeping an eye on everything and making sure that we don’t have forest fires close to town.”