Expect to see snow crews in full operation throughout the Cariboo as a snowfall warning has ended.

“We got walloped pretty good last night,” Joe Engelberts, City of Williams Lake Manager of Fleet and Utilities said Saturday morning.

“The crews are all out this morning and they’re going to continue to be out there until we get a handle on this snow.”

Engelberts says they have four trucks out right now plus a sidewalk machine, and people doing sidewalks and stairs.

“We’ll be out for all day today and probably tomorrow as well,” he said.

“That was a lot of snow that happened overnight so it’s going to take a couple days to get it all cleared up.”

Engelberts reminds people to be cautious around snow clearing equipment and asks them to have patience.

Quesnel’s road and bridge maintenance contractor, Emcon said crews will work 24/7 until it is cleared up.

Environment Canada says the low-pressure system dumped about 35 cm of snow in Quesnel and 26 cm in Williams Lake.

“It was a good widespread snowfall,” said meteorologist Chris Emond.

If you were praying for snow, please stop!

We could receive up to 60 Cm before it stops.

December 29, 2018