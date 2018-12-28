The 100 Mile Food Banks final numbers on their Christmas hamper distribution are now complete.

262 households received a Christmas hamper in the annual food bank Christmas distribution December 18. The annual distribution day also included toys and games and other items for families in need.

Manager Jennifer Tanner says 14 thousand six hundred twenty nine pounds of food were distributed. Tanner says according to Food Banks Canada that equals $38,000 worth of food.

To contact the 100 Mile House food bank, please call 250 395-3923.