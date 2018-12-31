Politicians, like the rest of us, have New Year’s resolutions.

We asked Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes about some of the things she’d like to see in 2019, including what can be done about the opioid crisis…

“I think all of us know people in our community who either struggle with addiction or have lost loved ones here in our community. We have to do a better job and we have to be open at looking at alternatives. I am a very strong supporter of recovery. I’ve talked with a lot of the First Nations communities and a lot of the health professionals. A project that I think would be very important to look at is a detox center, a recovery center, so having pieces that provide hope for families and people facing addiction.”

Oakes says she would also like to see the Premier step up and protect forestry workers in Ottawa along the lines of what Ontario has done for the auto sector and what Alberta has done for oil and gas.

She would also like to see a Bachelor of Education offered at the North Cariboo Community Campus…

“If we have the nursing, if we have the education, I think it creates some significant opportunities, not just for people living in the Cariboo, but perhaps attracting families to decide to move their families here for great education, affordable lifestyle and just great people.”

Oakes says she is also concerned about spring frechette this year…

“We saw the devastating damage last year as a result of the consequences of the 2017 wildfire season. We saw compromised watersheds throughout the Cariboo which led to significant flooding, we saw the incredible damage that the West Fraser Road has been dealing with and we have to be better prepared for spring frechette 2019 and the consequences. It’s not good enough for communities to be cut off for multiple years or expected to travel on really life altering routes.”

Oakes says all levels of government need to work together to make sure that they’re ready to address any kind of consequences from the 2017 wildfires.

Looking back on 2018, she will remember it proudly…

“We’ve had another really difficult year with wildfires and floods and challenges unforeseen by the community, and in every part of the Cariboo I see people consistently stepping up, helping their neighbours, volunteering and the stories that I’ve heard as I travel throughout the riding amaze me.”