“It’s a winter storm for sure.”

Unit chief of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue is urging caution on Cariboo Chilcotin highways as a low-pressure system whallops the region with snow.

“Conditions out there are slippery and they’re not the greatest,” Rick White said Friday afternoon.

“We just advise everybody to take their time, leave plenty of time to get to where you’re going, leave enough distance between the vehicle in front you, signal early, and just drive safe.”

White said CCSAR responded to a two-vehicle MVI at around 11:25 am at Jacobson Dr. and Airport Rd in which a semi-trailer was blocking all four lanes and a vehicle was on its side in the northbound lane.

“I don’t know the circumstances,” he said.

“The occupants got out and were in the care of BC Ambulance when we arrived on the scene.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said the MVI resulted in minor injuries, and that the road will be temporarily closed until they can clear the scene.

DriveBC said a detour is available Mountain House Likely Road. The route is currently listed as single lane alternating traffic.

Update 3:45 pm: DriveBC said the road is now cleared.