Two members with the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department have been recognized for 25 years of service.

Deputy chief Paul O’Toole and Cecil Morhart were honored for their exemplary service and received a service pin and also a medal by the Governor General of Canada, at the Department’s Christmas party last week.

“Cecil and Paul, and all of the individuals that were recognized are such important individuals in our communities,” said Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes.

“They have contributed so much over so many years; in this case, 25 years. It’s so nice for the community to recognize to them.”

Oakes says while she was not able to attend, she will be mailing O’Toole and Morhart certificates of appreciation on behalf of the province.

“As the MLA I am incredibly proud of their accomplishment,” she said.

“Paul was the firefighter of the year and of course I’ve had the privilege of working with Cecil, not just on Horsefly; he has helped with work that we’ve done on supporting our volunteer fire departments across Cariboo North so congratulations. I’m really proud of this tremendous accomplishment.”

Also receiving pins were Linda Bartsch, Judy Hillaby, and Reiner Nikolai for five years of service.

Ben Morhart received a pin for his 10 years of service.

“I also want to say thank you very much to the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department for getting the ice rink up,” Oakes said.

“I know that the community has long wanted an outdoor ice rink and the community is thrilled with having that, and the Lions Club made a huge donation to the Horsefly Fire Department. I think when you start seeing all of these significant contributions it just reminds us how fortunate we are to live in the communities that we do so thank you for everyone for your volunteerism and making our community such a great place to live.”