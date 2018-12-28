NEB claims pipeline capacity can’t keep up with oil production

Canada’s energy regulator is confirming there’s a problem with the pipelines.

The National Energy Board claims the steep discount in Canadian oil was caused by a lack of pipeline capacity. The report suggests the backlog in crude has been growing by about 365,000 barrels per day. The NEB has been tasked with finding ways to better use existing pipelines and rails for oil transport.

Salmonella infection likely spreading wide across Canada

Make sure your chicken is well-cooked.

Health officials in Canada warn a salmonella outbreak has been spreading through various chickens and turkeys over the past two years. One Canadian has died from the bacteria infection and nine related sicknesses were reported in Canada in October. Officials say contact with the raw meat can spread the bacteria, so you should wash your hands and anything that comes into contact with the poultry.

Gas prices are likely to get more volatile in 2019

You might want to fill your tank while prices are low in Canada.

Officials are warning gas prices are about to get volatile as global economic worries continue into 2019. Experts say that means we’re likely to see extreme jumps at the pump as soon as early January.

CFIA expands Listeria-based recall to all Eat Smart package salads

Lettuce may be okay, but don’t touch those packaged salads.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall is now being extended to all Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups over Listeria concerns. The salads are made in California and sold in Ontario, Alberta and BC. The packages of concern have a best before date of December 29th.

Feds considering more job training spending in 2019

Ottawa needs to spend more on job training for Canadians.

Earlier this year, the feds reportedly found they were spending less on job skills training compared to other countries. Officials have suggested more job training options are necessary to help keep Canadians employed as the workforce changes.