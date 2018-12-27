The United Steelworkers Bargaining Committee will reconvene in the New Year to discuss the next steps to achieve a fair collective agreement for unionized forestry membership.

“We were hoping to meet with them prior to the Christmas break but talks were focused in the south, ” said USW 1-2017 first vice president, Paul French.

“We’re hoping that we can get something going in January and come up with a collective agreement that satisfies everybody.”

The collective agreement covering forestry workers in the Northern and Southern Interior expired June 30, 2018.

This year will conclude with temporary curtailments over the Christmas holidays at West Fraser’s sawmills in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Chetwynd, and Chasm due to challenging lumber markets and high log costs coupled with log supply constraints.

“The market conditions; when the price comes down, the logs come down. It’s just a matter of the prices starting to match each other,” said French.

“I do notice that logs are still going into the mill so I mean if the prices were that out of whack I think they’d stop the trucks. I’m optimistic that things will get back to normal in the new year.”