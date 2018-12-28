A Snowfall Warning is in effect for most parts of the Cariboo.

Alyssa Charbonneau, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says a system is moving across Central BC and in some areas, particularly in the Cariboo Mountain area, up to 25 centimeters of snow could fall.

She says Quesnel and Williams Lake will be a little bit further to the west of the hardest hit areas, but will still see plenty of the white stuff…

“It will likely be closer to the 10 to 15 cm range, looking at snow beginning Friday morning, picking up Friday night and then tapering off Saturday morning. impacts might not be quite as much.”

Charbonneau says a ridge is expected to build up across BC after all of the snow and it is expected to clear a little bit and remain cold.