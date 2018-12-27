E-Comm Releases Top Worst 911 Calls in 2018
E-Comm call taker Heather Andrews who answered the number one call on this year’s list. -E-Comm
“Are you calling 911 because they’re not redeeming your coupon for you?”
That’s just one of the headscratchers B.C.’s largest 911 center says it received this year.
Call taker Heather Andrews says when someone calls 911 just to complain about customer service at a business, time is taken away from helping people with real-life safety issues.
E-Comm reminds the public that 9-1-1 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate response is needed.
E-Comm’s top 10 reasons not to call 911 in 2018:
- To complain a local fast food restaurant wasn’t open 24-hours-a-day, as advertised
- To complain a store won’t take shoes back without the original box
- To complain that a gas station attendant put the wrong type of gas in their car
- To report a rental company provided the wrong-sized vehicle for a customer’s reservation
- To report a restaurant wouldn’t redeem a customer’s coupon
- To ask for help turning off their car lights
- To report their vehicle’s windshield wipers had stopped working
- To find out where their car had been towed
- To report a lost jacket
- To ask if the clocks move forward or backward during the spring time change