E-Comm call taker Heather Andrews who answered the number one call on this year’s list. -E-Comm

“Are you calling 911 because they’re not redeeming your coupon for you?”

That’s just one of the headscratchers B.C.’s largest 911 center says it received this year.

Call taker Heather Andrews says when someone calls 911 just to complain about customer service at a business, time is taken away from helping people with real-life safety issues.

E-Comm reminds the public that 9-1-1 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate response is needed.

E-Comm’s top 10 reasons not to call 911 in 2018: