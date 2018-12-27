Update: A long period of snowfall is expected to result in 15 to 25 centimeters of snow in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

“A low-pressure system will move across central BC Friday and Saturday,” it stated.

“Snow is expected to begin Friday morning and will intensify Friday night. Snow will ease on Saturday as the system moves into Alberta.”

Higher snowfall amounts are expected near the Cariboo Mountains.

The system is also expected to produce strong winds that when combined with falling snow may further reduce visibility.

Previous Story: More Snow on the Way

It wasn’t Christmas, but Boxing Day that mother nature delivered snowfall to the Cariboo.

“It kind of varied through the Cariboo where over by Williams Lake and into the 100 Mile House region they received about 7 cm of snow,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“In through places like Quesnel we got a little bit less-just a couple centimeters, but the brunt of the snowfall was through Williams Lake and into the Clinton area.”

Sekhon says the next major system coming through the Cariboo will be Friday afternoon with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow.

He says this year’s green Christmas was quite unusual and that you have to go all the way back to the ’60s to find the previous green Christmas in Williams Lake.

“It’s been dry and warm around, but hopefully things will pick up here as the winter moves on.”

Preliminary numbers indicate 11 cm of snowfall this December compared to 43 cm last year in Williams Lake.