QUESNEL MAN BITTEN BY POLICE DOG SENTENCED IN COURT
33-year old Nathan Doucette received a 5-month conditional sentence and one year probation after pleading guilty to a charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
A third charge of Break and Enter with Intent to commit and Indictable Offence was stayed.
Doucette has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of 14-hundred dollars.
Quesnel RCMP say a patrolling officer observed a vehicle back on February 20th that had been reported stolen from Prince George.
He says the driver then noticed him and took off at a high rate of speed.
Police say the vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later on a dead end street in North Quesnel.
Officers set up containment in the area and called in a police dog for help.
RCMP say a suspect was located nearby hiding under a tarp inside an outbuilding.
Police say he suffered minor injuries that are consistent with a confrontation he had with the police dog.