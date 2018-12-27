33-year old Nathan Doucette received a 5-month conditional sentence and one year probation after pleading guilty to a charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

A third charge of Break and Enter with Intent to commit and Indictable Offence was stayed.

Doucette has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of 14-hundred dollars.

Quesnel RCMP say a patrolling officer observed a vehicle back on February 20th that had been reported stolen from Prince George.

He says the driver then noticed him and took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later on a dead end street in North Quesnel.

Officers set up containment in the area and called in a police dog for help.

RCMP say a suspect was located nearby hiding under a tarp inside an outbuilding.

Police say he suffered minor injuries that are consistent with a confrontation he had with the police dog.