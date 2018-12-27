After a two-day break the TSX is blazing out of the gate. The Bay Street index is up 223 points to 14,003, thanks to gains in most of its covered sectors in Canada.

The same can’t be said for the Dow, which is reeling back from its historic Boxing Day gains, falling 312 points to 22,565. Most of the weight comes from investor worries over a recession in 2019 after China reported a drop in industrial profits this morning.

Crude is feeling the worry as well as the price for US oil falls to 45.46 a barrel.

The Loonie is dropping to 73.34 cents US.