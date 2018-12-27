Winter may have just begun, but the Cariboo Regional District believes now is a good time to start thinking about your invasive plant management plans for 2019.

To help you control unruly plants on your property, you can register in January for their Landowner Assistance Program services.

Emily Sonntag, Invasive Plant Management Co-Ordinator for the CRD says they do have a number of services that are available to landowners depending on the issues that they’re facing and the size of their properties.

“We do have property assessments which we do encourage landowners to kind of do initially if they’re unsure of what kind of species they may have on their property and how to deal with them. Then from there, we can determine the best course of action for them and which service may be more applicable to them.”

Some of the services the CRD’s Invasive Plant Management program offers are herbicide dispensing, equipment loan-out, biological control agents, and one-time private property treatment.

Registration for this service opens in January but space is limited as Emily Sonntag, Invasive Plant Management Co-Ordinator for the CRD explains

“Generally with the Landowner Assistance Programs we start registrations in January and because we have a limited budget it’s a first come first serve until budgets are expended. We have to get the contractors the work for the year and we usually have a cut-off in March when we give them their workload for the year.”

Information and to register for Landowner Assistance Program Services can be done by emailing invasiveplants@cariboord.ca or by calling 1-800-665-1636.