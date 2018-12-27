The Cariboo Regional District has will have it’s plate full when the calendar year changes from 2018 to 2019.

The board is looking to endorse the proposed business plan and budget in January followed by some public consultations, and there’s a by-election for an Area F Director that will take place towards the end of March.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner looks at what else the board will be busy doing next year.

“There’s a major pool renovation looking at getting done in Quesnel so we’ll be trying to find some grants and stuff to assist with that and we’re looking at constructing three new wheelchair accessible trails.”

The big project for 2019 is the North Central Local Government Association AGM and convention that will be held in Williams Lake.

Wagner says with all the delegates coming to the Lake City it will be great for business and a financial boom to the town.

The Cariboo Regional District will also be doing two “Boards on the Road” with the first in June in Quesnel and the second in September in the Nemiah Valley.