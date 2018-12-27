As 2018 winds down, Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says in his mind the biggest success for the City and for Council was the Reid Street project downtown.

He says the feedback from the community and businesses in that area has been positive.

Simpson says people also feel safer…

‘That one lane makes people much more comfortable backing out of the angle parking spots because they’re not trying to figure out if traffic is moving on two lanes, it’s only a one lane configuration. And i think it’s slowed traffic down.”

Simpson says that combined with the changes the Ministry of Transportation has made on Front Street has made driving downtown safer.

He says pedestrians like the better lighting and the wider sidewalks.

Other highlights from this past year, according to the Mayor, include investments in the community…

“The completion of the skateboard park, all of the investments we’ll be making around the arena precinct to turn it into a hosting precinct, the ability to attract dollars from third parties like the fully funded new building that will go into Alex Fraser Park next year to replace those blue buildings, the fir and feather buildings, and the funding that we’ve got for the Forestry Think Tank process.”

Simpson says the sense he’s getting as he goes around town is that people have settled into the fact that Quesnel is transforming the community.

He says there are a lot of new people in the community who are very impressed with those new amenities.