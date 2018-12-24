It was another good and busy weekend for the 45 volunteers of Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake.

They gave a total of 95 rides to 180 people over the course of this past Friday and Saturday evenings.

Dave Dickson, Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, says this is going to be their busiest year since they started ten years ago.

“We’ve given 337 rides, total of 702 people, we traveled 64-hundred and 37 kilometers and we’ve had 175 volunteers out to help us.”

Dickson says it’s good to see that people are going out and having a good time then making good choices in getting a safe ride home for themselves and their vehicle.

Operation Red Nose will be back one last time from 9 pm to 3am on New Years Eve.