The Cariboo teams head into the Christmas break as the top two clubs in the Central Interior Hockey League.

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Quesnel Kangaroos both have 16 points, one more than Prince Rupert.

The Stamps and Roos have also split their season series to date with three wins each.

And they also dominate the individual stats.

Willliams Lake’s Zach Sternberg leads the scoring race with 24 points in just 7 games, one ahead of Quesnel’s Juston Fulton with 23 in 11 games.

The Roos’ Alessio Tomasetti is the league’s top goal scorer with 12.

Williams Lake will host Quesnel in the New Year on January 5th.