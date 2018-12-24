The Cariboo is in rare territory weather-wise for this time of year.

Carmen Hartt, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says it has been a long time since the Cariboo experienced a green Christmas…

“I look back at some of the records and the last time we had an official green Christmas in Williams Lake was 1966 and for Quesnel it was 1963 when we had a trace of snow on the ground.

Hartt says there is no snow in the forecast until Thursday (Dec 27) at the earliest.

On a positive note, Hartt says it should be smooth sailing for Santa tonight as clear skies are forecasted throughout B.C.