Construction on the College of New Caledonia’s trades wing expansion in Quesnel is on schedule for completion in May of next year.

Operations Manager Sonya Spiers…

“The project includes a renovation to our power engineering shop to upgrade the boiler so we can do Class Four and Class Three power engineering, and the footprint of that shop takes over the welding, so the welding is going to be re-added at the end.”

The five million dollar project also includes a new atrium and additional yard space, as well as an expanded computer simulation lab…

“The students will be able to, they’ll have more access to computer lab. We have two at the moment and we’ll have a third one. It will allow students to be able to have more of the on-line examination.”

Spiers says once completed it will double the number of students that can be put through for power engineering.

She says classes will begin in 2020.