The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department has been honored by Canada Post.

The Department received a special plaque of a stamp commemorating first responders in Canada at its Christmas party and awards Friday.

“They distributed those stamps to all the post offices and they asked the postmaster if they had a fire department that they wanted to nominate in their area to signify that they do a great job in their community,” said Linda Bartsch, HVFD secretary-treasurer.

“So our postmaster, Cindy Isaac nominated us for that honor and they sent us a wonderful plaque signifying that.”

Bartsch adds that the special plaque took the Department by surprise.

“None of us knew anything about this and Isaac was very pleased to present that and thank the fire department on behalf of the community and Canada Post,” she says.

“It was a very nice surprise.”

The plaque according to Bartsch will hang in the Fire Department right near a plaque thanking local businesses and community members who financially contributed to getting the Fire Hall built four years ago.

Canada Post said the Firefighters’ Stamp is one of five stamps honoring thousands of Canada’s finest. The stamp depicts a determined firefighter up close as two firefighters battle an inferno in the background.

“The image is intentionally universal, in order to reflect part-time or full-time professionals or volunteer firefighters in any community,” it said.

“They all save lives and protect property and the environment with their skills and courage.”