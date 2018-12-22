Cariboo motorists can expect increased traffic on BC highways with just 3 travel days left before Christmas.

“Everybody is in a rush right now so give yourself some extra time out there on the roads,” says Millie Furlong with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“And you also run into things like plow trucks on the roads this time of year. Make sure you never pass them on the right-hand side, follow them from a safe distance, and often they’ll even pull over and allow traffic to pass, but things like that can slow down your time so you need to allow extra time.”

Furlong adds that ensuring your vehicle is equipped with a full tank of fuel, a windshield scraper and snowbrush, food and water, and other emergency supplies should also be done before leaving on your holiday destination.

ICBC estimates there are 35 crashes and nine people injured every hour in BC over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s.

Other tips to help everyone get home safe this holiday season according to ICBC: