It was a full house at the Williams Lake Salvation Army Drop-in Center as volunteers helped serve a Christmas turkey lunch with all the trimmings to clients.

“Our numbers are slightly down at the moment, but they’re slowly trickling in,” said one of the executive directors, Dawn Butt at around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

“I’m sure we’ll hit the 200 to 250 mark as we do most years.”

Helping serve and clean up with the approximate 40 volunteers was Bob McIntosh with Community Policing Citizens on Patrol.

“I do a lot of kettles over the time and my wife used to work here also on a steady basis at the food bank,” he said.

“It’s just something we can do to help out people that are in need. It’s fun to talk to some of the people, getting to meet them, and getting to know them better.”

Decorated mugs for clients were gifted by students of Cariboo Adventist Academy with candy bags done up for all the kids.

Food for the lunch was purchased and donated City Furniture. It was cooked by volunteers Shaun Weaver and Mike Davis.

Entertainment was also offered at the lunch that wrapped up at 2 pm.

“Thank you to the community because we can’t do things like this without the community,” Butt said.

“Even our kettle campaign is based solely on community support and of course that funds everything that we do here throughout the year.”