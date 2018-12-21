The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign across the country is behind its fundraising goal.

In Quesnel Major Randy Gatza said right now their donation total is $29,500, down just over $600 from this time last year.

In Williams Lake, donations are down as well.

Dawn Butt is one of the Executive Directors at the Williams Lake Salvation Army

“So the beginning of the season it looked like we were doing really, really well, but as of right now we’re about six thousand eight hundred dollars behind our target of ninety thousand dollars and this time last year we were above this mark already.”

Butt says it’s a little bit concerning because it’s the only fundraising they do for the entire year which supports all of the programs they do.

Both the Quesnel and Williams Lake Christmas Kettles will continue to accept donations now through Christmas Eve Day at 2 pm.