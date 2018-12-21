The rebuild of Tolko’s Lakeview Division in Williams Lake is in full swing as the company eyes a start-up date of February.

Local 1-2017 First Vice President Paul French said they’re quite happy.

“We’ve been meeting with Tolko and trying to get the crewing lists up to date and who’s going to what jobs,” he said.

“Of course people went to Quest and Soda Creek on the offset so there’s a little bit of work to get people in the right slots but we’re looking forward to it.”

French said the hope is to start commissioning the operation in February with full operations by late March early April.

“Unfortunately technology kicks in and there will be fewer jobs than before but we have worked with the company on recall and seniority retention,” he adds.

“Hopefully the impact is not too great. We’re thinking right now that it’s eight but we won’t know until the thing actually gets running.”

There are more than 100 people currently working on the rebuild according to Tolko.

“Getting timely deliveries of material and equipment has been very challenging with how busy the construction industry currently is, but the weather has been more than cooperative thus far — only a few difficult days,” it said in an email.

“The structural assembly of the building is nearing completion with the interior cladding and roofing well under way.”

The electrical wiring and machine alignment it adds is now the priority in the schedule.

“I am quite confident there are low seniority people that have found employment in other places; we’re not 100 percent sure but I think the majority have hung around and are anticipating to get back to work,” French said.