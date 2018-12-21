A pedestrian believed to have been returning from a work-related holiday celebration is dead after he was fatally struck on the East Trans-Canada Highway.

Kamloops RCMP attended the scene Friday morning after 12 near the intersection of Comazzetto Rd and Highway 1.

“This is yet another stark reminder to look after one another during this holiday season, to ensure that we all have safe travel plans home,” said Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer.

The adult male was apparently attempting to cross the highway when he was fatally struck by a vehicle traveling west. While traffic was rerouted for a period of time, Highway 1 is now open in both directions.

In Williams Lake, Operation Red Nose will be providing safe rides home to people and their vehicles from 9 pm until 3 am on Dec. 21 and 22 and New Year’s Eve. The number to call is 250-392-2222.