A 70-year-old man from Likely has been reported missing.

Williams Lake RCMP received the report by a family member of John Anderson on Thursday, Dec. 20.

“Multiple inquiries have been made by the police although have failed to locate Mr. Anderson,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

“As a result, police are asking the public for assistance in locating him to ensure his safety and provide his family with peace of mind, especially coming into the Christmas Season.”

Anderson is described as a Caucasian male with short grey/white hair and goatee, approximately 6’2” tall, and a slim build.

Anyone with any knowledge of Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com