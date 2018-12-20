The votes are in and proportional representation is out.

Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman presented the outcome of the recent referendum on electoral reform this afternoon. 1,402,358 packages, representing 42.6% of registered voters in the province, were returned. Of those, 1,391,423 ballots were valid.

Voters were asked to rank Dual Member Proportional (DMP), Mixed Member Proportional (MMP), and Rural-Urban Proportional (RUP). The first question on the referendum was whether voters would like to change from our current system, and the second was a ranking of what system voters would like to change to.

For question one, 61.3% voted to keep the current first past the post system and 38.7% were looking for a change.

Question two required two counts; in the first, DMP won 29.45%, MMP came in highest at 41.24% and RUP ranked lowest at 29.31%.

In the second count the votes from RUP, the least favorite, were transferred to voters second choice. In that, the results were MMT 53.05% and DMP 46.95.

Results by electoral district are available on the Elections BC website through this link.

(Files from Cole Kelly with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)