The Ministry is aware of the BC Utilities Commission decision to authorize new rates for Fortis BC customers but there is nothing they can do about it.

That basically is the response from the province’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to the nine percent price hike by Fortis BC, despite the fact that there are no longer capacity concerns.

In declining to do an on-air interview with us, the Ministry says in an e-mail response that as a regulatory agency, the BC Utilities Commission operates independently of government and is responsible for authorizing utility rates, including natural gas rates in B.C.

The e-mail goes on to say that the Commission is best positioned to address questions around its rate decisions.