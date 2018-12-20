Update: RCMP in the South Cariboo are investigating a suspicious death after having been called to a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area.

100 Mile RCMP were called to the residence on Wednesday at 11:35 pm.

“Upon police arrival an adult male at the residence was deceased,” said North District Media Relations NCO Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“The death is suspicious in nature and as a result 100 Mile House RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime.”

Conduct of the investigation Saunderson adds has been assumed by North District Major Crime and is being supported by the 100 Mile House Detachment and several other investigative support units.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” she said.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250 395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477

Previous Article: Breaking-Wolfe Road Closed Off Due to Police Incident

The 100 Mile House RCMP have cordoned off Wolfe Road near Horse Lake.

RCMP say the road will be closed off until further notice.

There is no further information at this time.