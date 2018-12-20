Another windy day is expected for the Cariboo.

A special weather statement due to wind is in effect for 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, and Quesnel.

“We have a pretty intense low-pressure system moving through BC and we’re going to expect winds of 50km/h gusting to 80km/h this afternoon through the Cariboo,” said Bobby Sekhon a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Those winds will ease off in the evening to about 30km/h gusting to 50km/h. However, for that time this afternoon and into the early evening you can definitely expect a pretty good blast of wind.”

The national weather agency has also issued snowfall warnings for Highway 97-Pine Pass and Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” it stated.

“Watch for updated statements.”