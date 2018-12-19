RCMP in Williams Lake in Williams Lake are investigating after several mail box locations throughout the area have been targeted by thieves.

The thefts have occurred between Monday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 17.

“Mailboxes have been broken into and various pieces of mail have been taken,” a news release said.

“Canada Post is aware of the thefts and damage to the mail boxes.”

The investigations are ongoing and RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Williams Lake Detachment at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.