The Williams Lake Pride Society has partnered with Tracey Lee with Child Youth and Mental Health in Williams Lake to offer a support group for caregivers and parents of youth who are trans or are questioning their gender.

“It came out of the need in the community in Williams Lake,” said Society Vice President, Melissa Nettleton.

The support group has now met twice with their meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 11 having trans community member Anden Lee offering a presentation about his experience.

“It’s awesome to be able to get that information from someone who has actually gone through a transition and specifically in Williams Lake,” Nettleton said.

“We’re hoping to do it somewhat regularly. Probably once every two or three months is our hope and continue that on.”

The Pride Society according to Nettleton has many things coming up in the new year and will be hosting a three-day campout in March for youth ages 12 to 19.

“Also in the summer, we’re hoping to do a pride celebration as well as a gala which we’re calling our gayla and that will be coming up pretty soon.”