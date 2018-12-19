Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the assistance of the public in locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

Anita Fiestas was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

“Since that date police inquiries have failed to locate Anita,” RCMP S/Sgt. Del Byron said.

“As a result, police are asking the public for assistance in locating Anita to ensure her safety and provide her family with peace of mind especially coming into the Christmas season.”

Fiestas is described as an Indigenous female with long brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’2” tall, and a slim build.

If you have any knowledge of her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com