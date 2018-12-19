Six youth and three leaders with the Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club left for Prince George Wednesday morning to deliver Christmas cheer to the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia’s pediatric unit.

Executive director Deana Conde Garza said this comes after they received a whole bunch of Build-A-Bears from the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.

“We had decided that we’d like to be able to share those with some children in the community and surrounding areas,” she said.

“We thought that the pediatric unit would be something that would interest ourselves as we work with kids, children, and youth, and for those kids who are there during Christmas may not always get something at that time.”

As well as the 45 bears, the Boys and Girls Club will also be donating 12 pairs of pajamas.

“We hope to make a really great Christmas for the kids there in Prince George this winter,” Conde Garza said.

“We’re all brand new here so we’re always looking for different things to do so this is the first time that this is happening. We’re really excited to be able to do a little bit more than we have done in the past and get out there, and really get our name out into the community and working with a whole bunch of people to help out a little bit more.”

Bears will also be distributed to youth and children taking part in the Club’s after-school program in Williams Lake.

The Boy and Girls Club will be delivering hampers to five families on Thursday with their Christmas dinner taking place Friday.