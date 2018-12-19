100 Mile RCMP responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of an assault near Save on Foods.

“A male suspect allegedly grabbed and pushed a woman in an altercation over food stamps,” said Sgt. Don MacLean.

“The victim was also bitten by the suspect’s dog, and there was a female suspect also present.”

All parties separated after the incident and MacLean said despite officers making patrols, the suspect could not be located.

“Police have determined that it was not a domestic assault, and several witnesses have come forward.”

If anyone has information on this incident they are asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP and quote case number 2018-4767.