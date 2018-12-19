The province of BC has extended the closure the Allie Lake and Elephant Hill wildfire zones to motorized vehicle use until December of 2020.

The closure does not affect established roads, or the existing snowmobile trails.

The closure of the area is being put in place so the recovery and restoration of the areas sensitive ecosystem can be implemented. Unauthorized off road vehicle use may have negative effects on soil compaction and erosion, as well as bringing invasive plants into the area which would affect grassland health and habitat recovery.

A larger map of the affected areas can be found online here.

The Elephant Hill wildfire burned 191, 865 hectares in 2017, while this years Allie Lake fire burned 2700 hectares.