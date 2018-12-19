Other than the bill, it’s back to normal for natural gas customers in BC.

After months of asking customers to conserve, FortisBC has announced those measures will no longer be necessary.

Following the rupture of an Enbridge pipeline near Prince George earlier this year, the energy company has been asking customers across the province to reduce their usage, lest the resources not make it through the winter.

According to them, due to conservation efforts, mild winter weather, healthy storage levels and the pipeline returning to 85% capacity, the natural gas supply outlook is more optimistic now, though they still encourage customers to be mindful of their energy use.

This comes in the wake of the company announcing a 9% price increase to cover the costs of purchasing and storing natural gas elsewhere until the pipeline is back up to full capacity.

FortisBC said they are continuing to do everything possible to ensure natural gas is available for their customers, including bringing gas from Alberta through their Southern Crossing pipeline and switching their compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles over to gasoline for the winter.

(Files from Cole Kelly with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)