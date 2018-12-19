Investors will likely get a better idea of how 2019 could shape up for global markets. The US Federal Reserve is expected to release its decision on a final interest rate hike for the year this afternoon, with Central Bank officials commenting on whether the tightening policy will continue in the New Year.

The price for crude made an attempt to pull out of a slide this morning, but is moving down again as investors worry over the lack of demand next year. US oil is down to 46.24 a barrel.

The Loonie has gained slightly from a slump to 74.33 cents US.