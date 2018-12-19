Graduation rates overall were down in Quesnel in the 2017-2018 school year.

A report that will be made public at tonight’s (Dec 19) Board meeting shows a graduation rate of 80 percent.

That was down from 82.4 in 2016-17 and 87 percent the year before that.

One interesting note in the report on six year completion rates is that for the first time in those six years the boys actually had a better number than the girls.

The graduation rate for males was 81.7 percent, up from 77.4, while the grad rate for the girls was 78 percent, down from 88.5 and the lowest of all of the six years.

One other positive note that we reported on last week is the graduation rates for aboriginal students.

It is now 71.5 percent in Quesnel, which is up from 67.8 percent in the previous year.