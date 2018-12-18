The community of Springhouse is rallying to support a neighbor on Dog Creek Road who lost everything to a house fire early Monday morning.

“I have just had a lot of people come forward to me wanting to help and offer so I just kind of stepped up to be the one to collect because I have a family member that’s close to the neighbor,” said Laurie Brown who is collecting donations for Maryann Ron.

“At this time we’re just hoping for gift certificates because it’s kind of hard to store stuff when you don’t have a place.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can contact Brown at Three Corners Health or on Facebook.

“Springhouse is an awesome community,” Brown adds.

“We’re all close together and when anyone is in need everyone steps up. There have been endless amounts of help and people wanting to step up and try to give support in any way that can be whether it’s from feeding her horses or trying to provide items that she may need at this point in time.”

Springhouse is located approximately 24 km south of Williams Lake. It does not have fire protection service.