Good Cheer in Quesnel is getting ready to play Santa again this year.

Dianne Greenwood, the Coordinator since 1992, says they are still accepting donations up until tomorrow (Nov 19) night.

Greenwood says Quesnel has been very generous over the years…

“In 2016 we topped over a million dollars for donations from the City. That’s from 1992 to 2016.”

Greenwood says they handed out 820 hampers last year.

She says 2016 was the only year that was higher with 883.

Greenwood says they had their biggest grocery bill ever last year at 77 thousand dollars.

Good Cheer will be packing the hampers tomorrow and on Thursday and pick-up will then be on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Maple Park Mall.