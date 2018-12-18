Will everyone’s dream of a white Christmas in the Cariboo come true?

We asked Carmen Hartt, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“For the Cariboo region, we’re actually looking like we’re going to break out of this warm spell and dip back towards normal temperatures for this time of year which will put us into the snowfall kind of temperatures. There is some snow in the forecast between now and Christmas day so it looks like it could stick around and be a white Christmas.”

Hartt says it should feel like Christmas as well beginning this Friday when temperatures start dropping down towards normal for this time of year which will be minus five to minus ten in the daytime and overnight lows in the negative teens.

This past Friday, Hartt said Quesnel’s daytime high was ten point seven degrees celsius beating the old record of ten point six which was set in 1900.

Williams Lake was also warmer than usual on Friday reaching eight degrees Celsius just falling shy of the record ten degrees.

When it comes to the long-range forecast for our area, Hartt said “It looks like on Thursday we’ll see some moderate snow for the whole Cariboo region and after that the temperatures will drop down towards normal, so that’s going to be daytime highs in the minus 5 to minus 10 and overnight lows in the negative teens.”