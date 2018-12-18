RCMP in 100 Mile House have recovered a large amount of stolen property in the last two weeks.

Items recovered include a Dodge pick up that was stolen from the 100 Mile area in November, and items from a break in on a property in the Green Lake area.

That recovery led the investigation to another seisure of a large amount of stolen property associated with several thefts and break ins throughout the South Cariboo.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made so far.